    Staff Sgt. Amber Barker, 194th Wing Customer Service Support

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Amber Barker, 194th Wing Customer Service Support, gives an interview about being activated to assist at the Edgewood area Nourish Food Bank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 23:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745561
    VIRIN: 200402-O-IA145-436
    Filename: DOD_107753025
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Amber Barker, 194th Wing Customer Service Support, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Guard
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    food bank
    Washington Air Guard
    COVID19
    COVID response

