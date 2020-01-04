Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution San Diego load a truck for USNS Mercy in Support of COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by DLA Public Affairs 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Team members at DLA Distribution San Diego, California load a dedicated truck Mon-Sat this week to deliver material for the USNS MERCY in the Port of Los Angeles. (photo taken by LT Marc Walker, USN)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 12:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution San Diego load a truck for USNS Mercy in Support of COVID-19, by DLA Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19c
    Defense Logistics Agency COVID-19

