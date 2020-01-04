Team members at DLA Distribution San Diego, California load a dedicated truck Mon-Sat this week to deliver material for the USNS MERCY in the Port of Los Angeles. (photo taken by LT Marc Walker, USN)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745486
|VIRIN:
|200401-D-DD040-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107752327
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution San Diego load a truck for USNS Mercy in Support of COVID-19, by DLA Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT