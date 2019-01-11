Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Newcomers

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.01.2019

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Iwakuni

    An inside look at what it is like to work at the American Forces Network (AFN). (U.S. Marine Corps Video Production by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 02:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745429
    VIRIN: 191115-M-MN384-0001
    Filename: DOD_107751854
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Newcomers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

