    MCAS Iwakuni Chiefs celebrate 127th birthday helping the community (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy chief petty officers (CPO), stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, sanitize shopping carts at the commissary and Marine Corps Exchange during the Navy CPO’s 127th birthday at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan April 1, 2020. The volunteer event is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745392
    VIRIN: 200401-M-MY099-0001
    Filename: DOD_107751394
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chiefs celebrate 127th birthday helping the community (B-Roll), by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Birthday
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Chiefs
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    COVID-19
    CPO 127th Birthday

