    South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, assist South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control specialists, April 1, 2020, with the sorting of personal protective equipment received from the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed to the 46 counties in the state in support of COVID-19 response efforts. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745358
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-OL711-0001
    Filename: DOD_107751072
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PPE
    CDC
    Centers for Disease Control
    SCNG
    personal protective equipment
    South Carolina DHEC
    Strategic National Stockpile
    59th Troop Command
    SNS
    169th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    DHEC
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    South Carolina National Guard Guard
    SC-DHEC
    medical PPE
    South Carolina Department of Health and Environmetal Control
    169LRS

