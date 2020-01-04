South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, assist South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control specialists, April 1, 2020, with the sorting of personal protective equipment received from the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed to the 46 counties in the state in support of COVID-19 response efforts. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)