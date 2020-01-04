U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, assist South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control specialists, April 1, 2020, with the sorting of personal protective equipment received from the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed to the 46 counties in the state in support of COVID-19 response efforts. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745358
|VIRIN:
|200401-Z-OL711-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751072
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT