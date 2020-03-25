352d SOW Airborne Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, UK, execute military freefall procedures March 25, 2020. Military freefall enables SOF members to maintain jump proficiency while ensuring readiness to execute global special operations at a moment’s notice. Military freefall is an infiltration and exfiltration procedure for special tactics operators to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment into a contested or austere environment.