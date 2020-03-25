Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Airborne Operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, UK, execute military freefall procedures March 25, 2020. Military freefall enables SOF members to maintain jump proficiency while ensuring readiness to execute global special operations at a moment’s notice. Military freefall is an infiltration and exfiltration procedure for special tactics operators to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment into a contested or austere environment.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    321st Special Tactics Squadron
    Military Free Fall
    Rapid Deploy
    MFF
    352d Special Operations Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Special Tactics Operators

