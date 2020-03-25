352d SOW Airborne Operations

A U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, UK, execute military freefall procedures March 25, 2020. Military freefall enables SOF members to maintain jump proficiency while ensuring readiness to execute global special operations at a moment’s notice. Military freefall is an infiltration and exfiltration procedure for special tactics operators to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment into a contested or austere environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745298
|VIRIN:
|200325-F-QJ481-706
|Filename:
|DOD_107750579
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
