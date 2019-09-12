"If they are inspired by the United States as a model and they remember Americans being there then, now, and in the future," said Eric Stromayer, U.S. Ambassador to Togo. "They are going to be our partners in making the world of tomorrow and that is critical for all of us." This video is one of three segments derived from the ambassador's interview with with U.S. Africa Command in December 2019.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745269
|VIRIN:
|191209-A-FC375-563
|Filename:
|DOD_107750417
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRICOM in 3D: Partnering to help Togo's youth find a path to success, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT