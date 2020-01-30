Narration by U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, with excerpts taken from testimony Townsend provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee Jan. 30, 2020. United States Africa Command is one of six of the U.S. Defense Department's geographic combatant commands and is responsible to the Secretary of Defense for military relations with African nations, the African Union, and African regional security organizations.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745263
|VIRIN:
|200130-O-CQ961-299
|Filename:
|DOD_107750369
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Africa Command 2020 mission video, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT