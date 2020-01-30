Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Africa Command 2020 mission video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.30.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Narration by U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, with excerpts taken from testimony Townsend provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee Jan. 30, 2020. United States Africa Command is one of six of the U.S. Defense Department's geographic combatant commands and is responsible to the Secretary of Defense for military relations with African nations, the African Union, and African regional security organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745263
    VIRIN: 200130-O-CQ961-299
    Filename: DOD_107750369
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command 2020 mission video, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    Africa
    U.S. Africa Command
    partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT