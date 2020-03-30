Staff from NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) deploy to London in support of 'Operation RESCRIPT', the U.K. Ministry of Defence response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The group include specialist military planners from all three Services, as well as French army (l'armée de Terre) staff serving with the Gloucester-based NATO headquarters. They will help to reinforce the newly-established “COVID Support Force” as part of the British Army's 'HQ London District' co-ordinated efforts during the pandemic. (Video by British Army Sergeant Paul Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745236
|VIRIN:
|200330-O-XX123-001-GB
|Filename:
|DOD_107750229
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|GLOUCESTER, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus B-Roll 1 of 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus
LEAVE A COMMENT