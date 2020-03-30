Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus B-Roll 1 of 2

    GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Staff from NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) deploy to London in support of 'Operation RESCRIPT', the U.K. Ministry of Defence response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The group include specialist military planners from all three Services, as well as French army (l'armée de Terre) staff serving with the Gloucester-based NATO headquarters. They will help to reinforce the newly-established “COVID Support Force” as part of the British Army's 'HQ London District' co-ordinated efforts during the pandemic. (Video by British Army Sergeant Paul Shaw)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745236
    VIRIN: 200330-O-XX123-001-GB
    Filename: DOD_107750229
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: GLOUCESTER, GB 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus

    NATO
    North Atlantic Treaty Organisation
    HQ ARRC
    Imjin Barracks
    Headquarters Allied Rapid Reaction Corps
    U.K. Ministry of Defence
    British Army in London
    COVID Support Force
    Op RESCRIPT
    Glouceter
    HQ London District

