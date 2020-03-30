Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus

    GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2020

    Courtesy Story

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Staff from NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) have deployed to London in support of 'Operation RESCRIPT', the U.K. Ministry of Defence response to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The group include specialist military planners from the British Armed Forces, as well as French army (l'armée de Terre) staff serving with the Gloucester-based NATO headquarters. They will help to reinforce the newly-established “COVID Support Force” as part of the British Army's 'HQ London District' co-ordinated efforts during the crisis.

    British Army Major Rob Kinnerley from the ARRC explained: "It's important as a military to respond because we've got the organisational skills to make it happen. We're there, dependable, we've done this before in times of crisis; and we're ready to react pretty quickly to anything that comes up."

    "I think the doctors and nurses have done an amazing job, and I'm just happy to shoulder the burden a little bit for everyone."

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020
    Location: GLOUCESTER, GB 
