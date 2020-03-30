COVID-19 - NATO staff deploy to London in support of efforts to combat coronavirus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745235" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff from NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) deploy to London in support of 'Operation RESCRIPT', the U.K. Ministry of Defence response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The group include specialist military planners from all three Services, as well as French army (l'armée de Terre) staff serving with the Gloucester-based NATO headquarters. They will help to reinforce the newly-established “COVID Support Force” as part of the British Army's 'HQ London District' co-ordinated efforts during the pandemic. (Video by British Army Sergeant Paul Shaw)