    I MEF / MCI-W Town Hall

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Harrison and Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, the commanding general I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton - Marine Corps Installations West, field questions from during a virtual town hall event held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. The event was held to answer questions submitted by Marines, Sailors, and their families regarding the impact of COVID-19 on I MEF and Camp Pendleton base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert and Sgt. Tyler Harrison)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 00:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745216
    VIRIN: 190331-M-HB658-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750043
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF / MCI-W Town Hall, by Sgt Tyler Harrison and SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Town Hall
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Virtual Town Hall
    MCI-W
    Marine Corps Installations West
    COVID19
    Corona Virus

