I MEF / MCI-W Town Hall

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, the commanding general I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton - Marine Corps Installations West, field questions from during a virtual town hall event held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 27, 2020. The event was held to answer questions submitted by Marines, Sailors, and their families regarding the impact of COVID-19 on I MEF and Camp Pendleton base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert and Sgt. Tyler Harrison)