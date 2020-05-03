Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Pilot fulfills childhood dream

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Anthony Pompei, a pilot with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 flies an F/A-18D Hornet Jet as a part of unit level training after transitioning from his first exercise, Exercise Cope North 20 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 5, 2020. Capt. Pompei's call sign is "WISP." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745210
    VIRIN: 200305-M-AW087-001
    Filename: DOD_107750025
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    pilot
    flying
    aircraft
    jet
    F/A-18D Hornet
    VMFA(AW)-242
    The Bats

