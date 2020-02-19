U.S. Marines visit McCool Elementary School

U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 visit McCool Elementary School as part of the Corporals Course community relations (COMREL) event at Naval Base Guam, Guam, Feb. 19, 2020. The COMREL consisted of interaction between students and the Marines through reading, games and crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 23:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745209
|VIRIN:
|200219-M-AW087-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107750017
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT