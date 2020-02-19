U.S. Marines visit McCool Elementary School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 visit McCool Elementary School as part of the Corporals Course community relations (COMREL) event at Naval Base Guam, Guam, Feb. 19, 2020. The COMREL consisted of interaction between students and the Marines through reading, games and crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)