    U.S. Marines visit McCool Elementary School

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    02.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 visit McCool Elementary School as part of the Corporals Course community relations (COMREL) event at Naval Base Guam, Guam, Feb. 19, 2020. The COMREL consisted of interaction between students and the Marines through reading, games and crafts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 23:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745209
    VIRIN: 200219-M-AW087-0001
    Filename: DOD_107750017
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
