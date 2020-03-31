ERDC Responds to COVID-19

Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite has made headlines for his plans to contruct makeshift hospital rooms across the country as the Nation prepares for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients. On Monday, Semonite turned to the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg to ask for help accomplishing that mission.
Within an hour of the initial phone call, the ERDC Directorate of Public Works (DPW) staff had gathered and begun preparing to build two types of mock-up hospital rooms.
