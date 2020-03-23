Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazard-Free Work Zone

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lisa Gonzales 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    Teleworking can be challenging if you are not prepared for it. Dr. Love provides a few tips for making your teleworking experience a good one. Set up your experience working from home for success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 13:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745096
    VIRIN: 200323-F-ZM660-953
    Filename: DOD_107748896
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hazard-Free Work Zone, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hazards
    Risk Management
    Safety Center
    AFSEC
    Occupational Safety
    Dr. Love
    COVID19b
    teleworking

