Teleworking can be challenging if you are not prepared for it. Dr. Love provides a few tips for making your teleworking experience a good one. Set up your experience working from home for success.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 13:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745096
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-ZM660-953
|Filename:
|DOD_107748896
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hazard-Free Work Zone, by TSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT