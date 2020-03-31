Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What You Should Know: ROM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2020

    Video by Satoru Koki, Lance Cpl. Isaac Munce and Pfc. Faith Rose

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    An animated motion graphic explaining the different levels of restriction of movement. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Lcane Cpl. Isaac Munce, Pfc. Faith Rose, and Satoru Koki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 06:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745047
    VIRIN: 200331-M-YE553-0001
    Filename: DOD_107748337
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What You Should Know: ROM, by Satoru Koki, LCpl Isaac Munce and PFC Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    World Health Organization
    ROM
    CDC
    WHO
    coronavirus
    Center Of Disease Control
    COVID-19
    Restriction of Movement

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT