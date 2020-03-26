For the first time ever, Team Yokota conducted a C-130J assault landing on the Foxtrot taxiway March 26.
This training is conducted to guarantee our airfield team is ready to perform skilled landings on short, narrow, crowded and even unmarked strips of land.
This work, Yokota performs first-ever C130J assault landing on Foxtrot taxiway, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS
