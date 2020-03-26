Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota performs first-ever C130J assault landing on Foxtrot taxiway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.26.2020

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    For the first time ever, Team Yokota conducted a C-130J assault landing on the Foxtrot taxiway March 26.

    This training is conducted to guarantee our airfield team is ready to perform skilled landings on short, narrow, crowded and even unmarked strips of land.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 03:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745043
    VIRIN: 200326-F-PM645-0002
    Filename: DOD_107748311
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota performs first-ever C130J assault landing on Foxtrot taxiway, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    ACE
    C130J
    C130
    airfield operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT