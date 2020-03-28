Tulsa District conducts assessments for state, FEMA COVID-19 response

Kimberly Sorrels, an engineer from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers checks the foundation and structural characteristics of a site while assessing it for potential conversion into an alternate care facility in Tulsa, March 28. Before coming to work at the Tulsa District in 2019, Sorrels was a calculus teacher, at Broken Arrow High School.
In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Corps is supporting the State of Oklahoma under FEMA mission assignment to provide planning and site assessments for Alternate Care Site in Oklahoma. The state will determine sites for assessment and make the determination about which sites are selected. Photo by Brannen Parrish — with Tulsa
