Tulsa District conducts assessments for state, FEMA COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744977" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kimberly Sorrels, an engineer from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers checks the foundation and structural characteristics of a site while assessing it for potential conversion into an alternate care facility in Tulsa, March 28. Before coming to work at the Tulsa District in 2019, Sorrels was a calculus teacher, at Broken Arrow High School.



In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Corps is supporting the State of Oklahoma under FEMA mission assignment to provide planning and site assessments for Alternate Care Site in Oklahoma. The state will determine sites for assessment and make the determination about which sites are selected. Photo by Brannen Parrish — with Tulsa