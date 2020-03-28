Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District conducts assessments for state, FEMA COVID-19 response

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kimberly Sorrels, an engineer from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers checks the foundation and structural characteristics of a site while assessing it for potential conversion into an alternate care facility in Tulsa, March 28. Before coming to work at the Tulsa District in 2019, Sorrels was a calculus teacher, at Broken Arrow High School.

    In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Corps is supporting the State of Oklahoma under FEMA mission assignment to provide planning and site assessments for Alternate Care Site in Oklahoma. The state will determine sites for assessment and make the determination about which sites are selected. Photo by Brannen Parrish — with Tulsa

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744977
    VIRIN: 200328-A-PO406-0009
    Filename: DOD_107747866
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District conducts assessments for state, FEMA COVID-19 response, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

