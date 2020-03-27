A PSA from Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn provides information from the COVID-19 Task Force on ways to prevent contracting the COVID-19 virus.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 16:37
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744958
|VIRIN:
|200327-Z-OV188-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107747707
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Messge from the Adjutant General of Montana, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT