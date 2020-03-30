The U.S. Army's 65th Medical Brigade, the U.S. Air Force's 51st Medical Group, the USAF's 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the Air National Guard's 154th Wing conducted an aeromedical evacuation of twin newborns with a C-17 Globemaster III, March 30, from Osan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 06:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744834
|VIRIN:
|200330-F-RX899-388
|Filename:
|DOD_107746780
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) Twin infants evacuated amidst COVID-19 crisis, by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT