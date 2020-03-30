Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Interviews) Twin Infants evacuated from South Korea amidst COVID-19 crisis

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army's 65th Medical Brigade, The U.S. Air Force's 51st Medical Group, The USAF's 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and the Air National Guard's 154th Wing conducted an aeromedical evacuation of twin newborns with a C-17 Globemaster III March 30 from Osan Air Base.

