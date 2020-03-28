Tidal Basin 2020 - DCNG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



District of Columbia National Guard members mobilized today to support multiple civilian agencies to include the D.C. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Metropolitan Police Department in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The DCNG Soldiers will provide support for medical screening, transportation, logistics and more as requested by the office of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.