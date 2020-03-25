Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: Washing your Hands

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    During this COVID-19 outbreak, it is important to take the necessary precautions to prevent further spreading of the virus. One way of prevention is to ensure you wash your hands thoroughly. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 04:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744753
    VIRIN: 200329-M-XD069-1002
    Filename: DOD_107746039
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: Washing your Hands, by Cpl Kameron Herndon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HEALTH
    HYGIENE
    OUTBREAK
    CDC
    CORONAVIRUS
    COVID-19

