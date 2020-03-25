COVID-19: Washing your Hands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During this COVID-19 outbreak, it is important to take the necessary precautions to prevent further spreading of the virus. One way of prevention is to ensure you wash your hands thoroughly. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)