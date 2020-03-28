Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Updated Gate Procedures at Misawa Air Base During COVID 19

    JAPAN

    03.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video goes over the new gate procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan that will help screen those who are trying to enter the base. Do your part to keep the community save and answer truthfully, Misawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 19:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744746
    VIRIN: 200328-F-VM471-523
    Filename: DOD_107745948
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updated Gate Procedures at Misawa Air Base During COVID 19, by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    PSA
    Misawa AB
    35 FW
    COVID 19
    Wild Weasles

