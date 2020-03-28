Updated Gate Procedures at Misawa Air Base During COVID 19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744746" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video goes over the new gate procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan that will help screen those who are trying to enter the base. Do your part to keep the community save and answer truthfully, Misawa.