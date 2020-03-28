This video goes over the new gate procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan that will help screen those who are trying to enter the base. Do your part to keep the community save and answer truthfully, Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 19:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744746
|VIRIN:
|200328-F-VM471-523
|Filename:
|DOD_107745948
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|JP
This work, Updated Gate Procedures at Misawa Air Base During COVID 19, by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
