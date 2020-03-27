Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message from the 158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Chelsea Clark, Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Julie Shea

    158th Fighter Wing

    Join Colonel David Shevchik and Chief Darin Mauzy as they discuss the wing's priorities and upcoming "Virtual Drill" while working through the COVID-19 response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 16:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744726
    VIRIN: 200327-F-PL855-786
    Filename: DOD_107745718
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    COVID-19

