A Message from the 158th Fighter Wing

Join Colonel David Shevchik and Chief Darin Mauzy as they discuss the wing's priorities and upcoming "Virtual Drill" while working through the COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 16:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744726
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-PL855-786
|Filename:
|DOD_107745718
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
