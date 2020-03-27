South Carolina National Guard transports supplies in support of South Carolina COVID-19 response efforts

U.S. Army Sgt. Hayward Thrower and U.S. Army Spc. Danny Stubbs, 1055th Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, deliver personal protective equipment and other supplies to Greenville County, South Carolina, March 27, 2020. U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1055th and the 1053rd Transportation companies delivered supplies to the 46 counties in South Carolina in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine, South Carolina National Guard)
