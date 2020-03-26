Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Air Force Base Women's History Month Flight

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale honors Women's history month flight by having a sortie flown by an all-female team. Loaded and prepped by an all female-crew.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744668
    VIRIN: 200326-F-TE158-641
    Filename: DOD_107745273
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Air Force Base Women's History Month Flight, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb wing
    BAFB

