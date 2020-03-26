Barksdale honors Women's history month flight by having a sortie flown by an all-female team. Loaded and prepped by an all female-crew.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744668
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-TE158-641
|Filename:
|DOD_107745273
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale Air Force Base Women's History Month Flight, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
