    South Carolina National Guard transports supplies in support of South Carolina COVID-19 response efforts

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. David Erskine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1053rd and 1055th Transportation companies, South Carolina National Guard, transport personal protective equipment and other supplies March 27, 2020 to the 46 counties in South Carolina in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Erskine, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744666
    VIRIN: 200327-A-IB254-402
    Filename: DOD_107745263
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard transports supplies in support of South Carolina COVID-19 response efforts, by SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    SCNG

