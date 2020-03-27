South Carolina National Guard transports supplies in support of South Carolina COVID-19 response efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1053rd and 1055th Transportation companies, South Carolina National Guard, transport personal protective equipment and other supplies March 27, 2020 to the 46 counties in South Carolina in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. David Erskine, South Carolina National Guard)