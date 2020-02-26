Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Operations Center FSE

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Full-scale exercises are held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) periodically to practice responses to a range of crises, including an earthquake as in this exercise held Feb. 25-26, 2020. Little did participants know the EOC would be activated for the real-world COVID-19 pandemic several weeks later. However, due to the nature of the enemy, the EOC now operates with far fewer people present due to social distancing measures, and with other team members participating off-site. These full-scale exercises help refine SOPs and response measures, such as the ones now implemented at FHL for the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Operations Center FSE, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

