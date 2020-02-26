Emergency Operations Center FSE

Full-scale exercises are held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) periodically to practice responses to a range of crises, including an earthquake as in this exercise held Feb. 25-26, 2020. Little did participants know the EOC would be activated for the real-world COVID-19 pandemic several weeks later. However, due to the nature of the enemy, the EOC now operates with far fewer people present due to social distancing measures, and with other team members participating off-site. These full-scale exercises help refine SOPs and response measures, such as the ones now implemented at FHL for the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744612
|VIRIN:
|200226-O-AP697-709
|Filename:
|DOD_107744732
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
