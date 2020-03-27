The USNS Mercy is escorted through the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, March 27, 2020. The Mercy is providing humanitarian support for local hospitals amid the Cornavirus crisis. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744573
|VIRIN:
|200327-G-ZK759-146
|Filename:
|DOD_107744411
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy's Arrival in Port of Los Angeles, by PO1 Mark Barney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
