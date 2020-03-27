Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Mercy's Arrival in Port of Los Angeles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The USNS Mercy is escorted through the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, March 27, 2020. The Mercy is providing humanitarian support for local hospitals amid the Cornavirus crisis. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744573
    VIRIN: 200327-G-ZK759-146
    Filename: DOD_107744411
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy's Arrival in Port of Los Angeles, by PO1 Mark Barney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Pandemic
    Mercy
    Coast Guard
    Humanitarian
    Crisis
    Epidemic
    COVID-19
    COVID19c

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT