    Command surgeon discusses protective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, talks about how actions taken by the command - and around world - can help curb the spread of the virus, buy time for remedies to be developed and protect vulnerable populations.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 07:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744526
    VIRIN: 200323-O-CQ961-191
    Filename: DOD_107743890
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command surgeon discusses protective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    germany
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Distance
    Disinfection
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    3Ds
    Deliberate decision making

