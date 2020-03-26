Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy SRO Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier: Soldiers are Mission-Essential

    ITALY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    USAG Italy Senior Responsible Officer Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier explains why our Servicemembers are mission-essential after the fifth Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 04:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744513
    VIRIN: 200326-A-UN218-835
    Filename: DOD_107743838
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: IT
    USAG Italy
    target_news_europe
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

