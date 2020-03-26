Col. Jones COVID-19 Address: HPCON Charlie

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Otis C. Jones has a message about the recent policy changes implemented with the HPCON Charlie declaration and how it pertains to Yokota. Please watch the video and be sure to contact your chain of command for more information on how the new changes may affect you.