Col. Otis C. Jones has a message about the recent policy changes implemented with the HPCON Charlie declaration and how it pertains to Yokota. Please watch the video and be sure to contact your chain of command for more information on how the new changes may affect you.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 00:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744502
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-KS661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743566
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Jones COVID-19 Address: HPCON Charlie, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
