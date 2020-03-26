Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jones COVID-19 Address: HPCON Charlie

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Otis C. Jones has a message about the recent policy changes implemented with the HPCON Charlie declaration and how it pertains to Yokota. Please watch the video and be sure to contact your chain of command for more information on how the new changes may affect you.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 00:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744502
    VIRIN: 200326-F-KS661-001
    Filename: DOD_107743566
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jones COVID-19 Address: HPCON Charlie, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Safety
    Health
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    Charlie
    Air Force
    USAF
    JASDF
    USINDOPACOM
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    HPCON

