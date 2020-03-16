Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit work on a B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 16, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744382
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-IP635-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742415
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
