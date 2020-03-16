video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit work on a B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 16, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.