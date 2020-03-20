Chaplain talks about making a difference amidst COVID-19 fight

Chaplain (Col.) Jack Stumme has message for the Stuttgart garrison community on maintaining a positive attitude during the fight contain COVID-19. For those in need of religious support, contact the various teams below.
U.S. Africa Command chaplain:
https://go.usa.gov/xdSnr
Stuttgart garrison religious support office:
https://go.usa.gov/xdSnY
