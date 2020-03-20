Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain talks about making a difference amidst COVID-19 fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.20.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chaplain (Col.) Jack Stumme has message for the Stuttgart garrison community on maintaining a positive attitude during the fight contain COVID-19. For those in need of religious support, contact the various teams below.

    U.S. Africa Command chaplain:
    https://go.usa.gov/xdSnr
    Stuttgart garrison religious support office:
    https://go.usa.gov/xdSnY

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 03:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744340
    VIRIN: 200320-O-CQ961-622
    Filename: DOD_107742057
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain talks about making a difference amidst COVID-19 fight, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    resilience
    chaplain
    encouragement
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT