    Welding Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Evan Robertson, from Manchester, Conn., cuts an angle iron aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Feb. 23, 2020. Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Welding
    Destroyer
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115

