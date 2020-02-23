Welding Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Evan Robertson, from Manchester, Conn., cuts an angle iron aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Feb. 23, 2020. Rafael Peralta, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744336
|VIRIN:
|200223-N-CZ893-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742000
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
