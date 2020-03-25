Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full F-22 Demo: Exclusive Look Inside the Raptor

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    We're excited to bring you up close for an exclusive look at each maneuver of the F-22 demonstration flown by Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson. From the raw thrust of the max vertical takeoff to the the extreme maneuverability of the pedal turn and tail slide, we hope you enjoy taking a ride inside the cockpit of one of the world's most technologically advanced fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 18:08
