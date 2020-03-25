Full F-22 Demo: Exclusive Look Inside the Raptor

We're excited to bring you up close for an exclusive look at each maneuver of the F-22 demonstration flown by Maj. Josh ‘Cabo’ Gunderson. From the raw thrust of the max vertical takeoff to the the extreme maneuverability of the pedal turn and tail slide, we hope you enjoy taking a ride inside the cockpit of one of the world's most technologically advanced fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Sam Eckholm)
