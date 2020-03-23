Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy News You Can Use: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Transition Assistance Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Preston 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    WASHINGTON 200323-N-AX638-1003 U.S. Navy News You Can Use: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Transition Assistance Program Update. U.S. Navy Video by MC1 Tyler Preston. (Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 744249
    VIRIN: 200323-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_107741177
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy News You Can Use: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Transition Assistance Program, by PO1 Tyler Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNP
    Chief of Naval Personnel
    MyNavyHR
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

