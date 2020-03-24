Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical checks and Equipment maintenance for Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 task force

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen assigned the the Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 task force get medically screened and perform mechanical checks on some of their equipment in preparation for upcoming missions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744183
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_107740316
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical checks and Equipment maintenance for Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 task force, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

