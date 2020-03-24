Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Military Department assists with COVID19 relief efforts

    CT, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to C Company, 102nd Infantry Regiment assisted the Department of Public Health distribute personal protective gear to medical facility personnel at the New Britain Armory March 24, 2020.

    Organized Militia Members assigned to the 1st and 2nd Governor's Foot Guard and 2nd Governor's Horse Guard assemble a mobile field hospital at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, March 24, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744145
    VIRIN: 200324-A-UQ901-977
    Filename: DOD_107739932
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Military Department assists with COVID19 relief efforts, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Connecticut National Guard
    CTANG
    CTNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Foot Guard
    Horse Guard

