Soldiers assigned to C Company, 102nd Infantry Regiment assisted the Department of Public Health distribute personal protective gear to medical facility personnel at the New Britain Armory March 24, 2020.
Organized Militia Members assigned to the 1st and 2nd Governor's Foot Guard and 2nd Governor's Horse Guard assemble a mobile field hospital at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, March 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744145
|VIRIN:
|200324-A-UQ901-977
|Filename:
|DOD_107739932
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|CT, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut Military Department assists with COVID19 relief efforts, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
