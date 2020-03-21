Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19, Defense Logistics Agency San Diego Loads Material Onto USNS Mercy

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by DLA Public Affairs 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California employees load 31 pallets of material onto the U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Mercy based out of Naval Base San Diego, in support of the COVID-19 pandemic March 21. (Defense Logistics Agency photo taken by DLA Military Liaison Officer Marc Walker)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744139
    VIRIN: 200321-D-DD040-0002
    Filename: DOD_107739899
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19, Defense Logistics Agency San Diego Loads Material Onto USNS Mercy, by DLA Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19

