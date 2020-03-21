Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, California employees load 31 pallets of material onto the U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Mercy based out of Naval Base San Diego, in support of the COVID-19 pandemic March 21. (Defense Logistics Agency photo taken by DLA Military Liaison Officer Marc Walker)
This work, COVID-19, Defense Logistics Agency San Diego Loads Material Onto USNS Mercy, by DLA Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
