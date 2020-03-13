Cpl. Eloiza Zavala - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, of Sacramento, Calif., March 13, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Zavala was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
