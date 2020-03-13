Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Eloiza Zavala - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, of Sacramento, Calif., March 13, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Zavala was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744123
    VIRIN: 200313-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739663
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Eloiza Zavala - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

