    145th Airlift Wing Commanders Message

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    US Air Force Colonel Bryony Terrell, Commander of the 145th Airlift Wing, addresses the airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing in regards to the wings procedures during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744119
    VIRIN: 200320-F-FC803-397
    Filename: DOD_107739636
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Commanders Message, by A1C Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Virus
    Charlotte
    Pandemic
    Commander
    NCNG
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    NCCITIZENAIRMEN
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

