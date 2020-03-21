Airmen return from Red Flag 20-2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744118" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing are briefed by Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Col. Christopher Hudson, 2nd Medical Group commander, after returning from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. for Red Flag 20-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 21, 2020. Airmen were separated by at least six feet and briefed on the current Barksdale policies regarding COVID-19.