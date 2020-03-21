Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing are briefed by Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Col. Christopher Hudson, 2nd Medical Group commander, after returning from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. for Red Flag 20-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 21, 2020. Airmen were separated by at least six feet and briefed on the current Barksdale policies regarding COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744118
|VIRIN:
|200321-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739635
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen return from Red Flag 20-2, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT