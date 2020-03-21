Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen return from Red Flag 20-2

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing are briefed by Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, and Col. Christopher Hudson, 2nd Medical Group commander, after returning from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. for Red Flag 20-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 21, 2020. Airmen were separated by at least six feet and briefed on the current Barksdale policies regarding COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744118
    VIRIN: 200321-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107739635
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen return from Red Flag 20-2, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

