A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, of Tarrant, Texas and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. of Kea'au, Hawaii, during a dignified transfer Nov. 21, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Both Knadle and Fuchigami were assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744112
|VIRIN:
|191121-F-F3100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739587
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KEA'AU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|TARRANT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT