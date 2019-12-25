Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., Dec. 25, 2019 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Goble was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
