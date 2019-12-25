Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble - Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2019

    Video by Master Sgt. Holly Roberts-Davis  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., Dec. 25, 2019 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Goble was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2019
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744111
    VIRIN: 191225-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739585
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble - Dignified Transfer, by MSgt Holly Roberts-Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fallen
    dignified transfer
    special forces
    army
    carry team
    fallen service member
    dt
    afmao dignified transfer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT