U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Curt Cornelison, commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command provide an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions FORSCOM is taking.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 16:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743974
|VIRIN:
|200323-A-BQ050-295
|Filename:
|DOD_107738124
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FORSCOM CG & CSM COVID-19 Update, by Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
