    FORSCOM CG & CSM COVID-19 Update

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Deane Barnhardt 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett and Command Sgt. Maj. Curt Cornelison, commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command provide an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions FORSCOM is taking.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 16:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743974
    VIRIN: 200323-A-BQ050-295
    Filename: DOD_107738124
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM CG & CSM COVID-19 Update, by Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    US Army Forces Command
    Fort Bragg
    COVID-19
    Fight the Virus
    Kill the Virus

