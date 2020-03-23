Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's Update - 23 March 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DANNELLY FIELD, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jared Rand 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ed Casey, the 187th Fighter Wing commander, sat down to talk about COVID-19 and the steps Red Tail leadership are taking at Dannelly Field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 12:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743936
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-EH881-1001
    Filename: DOD_107737816
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT