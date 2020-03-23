Commander's Update - 23 March 2020

Col. Ed Casey, the 187th Fighter Wing commander, sat down to talk about COVID-19 and the steps Red Tail leadership are taking at Dannelly Field.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 12:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743936
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-EH881-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107737816
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT