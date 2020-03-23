Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Otis C. Jones COVID-19 Update

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This past weekend, the CDC declared Japan a Level 3 country. While Team Yokota has postured for this for quite some times, the 374th Airlift Wing commander, Col. Otis C. Jones, has a message concerning what this change means for us.

    This work, Col. Otis C. Jones COVID-19 Update, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

